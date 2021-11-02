Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 472,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,280,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,954. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

