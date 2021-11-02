Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 315.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,526 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 159.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. 14,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,264. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

