Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Alphatec worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

