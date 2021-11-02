Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 624,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,583,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.