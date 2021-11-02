Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 92,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.37% of SI-BONE worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

