Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 136,000 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

