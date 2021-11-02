Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,911. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

