ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,571 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.64% of Kennametal worth $49,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

KMT opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

