Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 7.3%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $187.00 and last traded at $187.28. 6,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 179,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.