ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Insider Sells $1,200,500.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.30. 168,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

