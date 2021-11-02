Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys 1,992 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

