Aspireon Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.7% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $462.86. 45,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,356. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.38 and a 12-month high of $462.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.