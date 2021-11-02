AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMK opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,295.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

