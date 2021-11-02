ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Up 0.4%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.82% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

