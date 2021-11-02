Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $49.36 Million Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,024,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,000. Univar Solutions makes up approximately 15.5% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNVR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 19,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

