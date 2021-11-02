Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,000. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 3.7% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $699,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. 4,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,373. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

