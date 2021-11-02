ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $10.06 Million in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,011,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,000. Mallard Acquisition accounts for about 2.6% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 7.36% of Mallard Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition by 2.1% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 496,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,053,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

MACU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

