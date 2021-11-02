ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 776,540 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ML stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 2,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

