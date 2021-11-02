Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,064. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

