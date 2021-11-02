Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5% Higher

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.28. 11,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 447,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

