Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

