Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.34

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 5660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

