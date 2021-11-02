Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 294,516 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $34,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Amundi bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

