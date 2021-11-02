Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,431 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 149.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $23,195,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 584,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 342,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

