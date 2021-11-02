Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $40.63 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,634,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.