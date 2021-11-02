Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,564,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.