Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 150,384 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,384 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $37,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

