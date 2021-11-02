Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.01 Million Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 1,294.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Enerplus worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of ERF opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

