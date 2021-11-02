Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Northeast Bank worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

