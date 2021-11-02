Barclays Initiates Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. 4,152,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.82. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.