Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 13,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 573,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

BNED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

