Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0081 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Beer Money has a market cap of $291,786.46 and $6,619.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

