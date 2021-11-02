Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.06.

LYB stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.