Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.