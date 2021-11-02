BENQI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $39.61 million and $4.90 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.