BidiPass Market Cap Reaches $116,766.43 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $116,766.43 and approximately $412.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

