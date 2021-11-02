Bitcoin Interest Price Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $93,660.10 and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00270770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00103905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00135588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002552 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

