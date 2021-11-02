BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Cap of $7.15 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $15,047.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00271890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00103379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00136948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

