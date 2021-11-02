BitDAO Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $559.96 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00004567 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00081877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.00 or 1.00181678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.79 or 0.07222822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

