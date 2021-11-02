Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 320,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,452. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

