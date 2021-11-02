BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Up 0.2%

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.34. 332,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 220,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 855,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 197,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000.

