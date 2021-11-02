BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $382,703.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,846.03 or 1.00034387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00058162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.00769177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 901,177 coins and its circulating supply is 900,389 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

