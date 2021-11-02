Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.53 ($104.16).

Several analysts recently commented on BNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.60.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

