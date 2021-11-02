Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.53 ($104.16).

Several analysts recently commented on BNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.60.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.