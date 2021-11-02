Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

BNL stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

