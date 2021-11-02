Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.
BNL stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.
BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
