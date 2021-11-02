Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,123 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $541.07 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $546.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.59.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

