Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.04. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 883 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 63.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 492,617 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

