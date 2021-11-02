BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,291. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

