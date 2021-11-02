Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 21,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

