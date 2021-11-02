Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Shares Up 0.3%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.57. 17,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF makes up 1.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

