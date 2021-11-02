Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.58. 35,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 48,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

